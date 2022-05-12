RSHS students travel to HBCU, civil rights museum

ROCKINGHAM — Over 60 Richmond Senior High students traveled to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and North Carolina A&T State University in late April, bringing their African-American Studies curriculum come to life.

It marked the first time for many students that they were able to step on a college outside of Richmond County, and more notably, a historically black college and university (HBCU).

“As a student looking to go to A&T, the tour allowed me to get a feel for the college campus,” said EJ Davis to the Richmond County Board of Education during their May meeting.

Davis said that they were able to interact with students during their three-hour tour of the college.

The African-American Studies class at RSHS was added as a high-interest class this school year to create some some excitement in the post-pandemic curriculum and to mark the 50th year of the school, said Principal Jim Butler.

Arthur Gilliam, the teacher of the AAS course, said the field trip was both a culmination and extension of what he set out to accomplish with the course.

“It brings everything to life and makes it full-circle,” Gilliam said about students taking what they see in a textbook and translating it to real life. “It’s an extension because it’s outside of the four walls of the school, and creates relationships and communities beyond the classroom. That’s what makes this class as powerful as it is, because it’s a community.”

Units on HBCU’s and the Civil Rights movement in the classroom became more than just footnotes during the field trip. Students were able to visit the Woolworth diner, which spurned the Greensboro sit-ins, an impetus for the nationwide protests against racial segregation.

Gilliam called that particular moment “eye-opening” for the two busloads of students who attended the trip.

“Students are able to see themselves in the curriculum and identify experiences of people who look like them,” Gilliam said. “It’s an experience that they can relate to. It’s not intangible.”

About 10 of the students who traveled to Greensboro had already been accepted into A&T. Gilliam said that some students who had never expressed an interest in higher education remarked how the trip had changed what they thought about the idea of attending university.

Gilliam thanked Butler and the Board of Education for their support for the trip.

“I just appreciate you and your team of teachers that has given these kids this opportunity,” board member Ronald Tillman said to Gilliam.

Board member Daryl Mason also mentioned how appreciative the students were of the effort that made the trip possible. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples said the experience really opened up students to the world.

“I can’t wait to see what you guys will do in the future,” Tillman said to Davis, Destiny Isler and William White, students who came to the board meeting.

Future plans for the African-American Studies class students include a presentation at the Leak Street Center for Juneteenth and a fun gathering in July just to catch up over the summer. The National Museum of African-American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. is another potential trip down the road.

Gilliam also added that he hopes to make the Black History: Celebration of the African Diaspora event bigger and better this year. That event, which featured students performing dances, songs, poems and essays, earned an encore performance at the Leak Street Center after an initial performance at RSHS in February.

“It gets them excited about pursuing education beyond high school,” Gilliam said about the trip and AAS class. “That’s my whole goal.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.