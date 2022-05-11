Rockingham City Council will meet for a budget workshop on May 24.

ROCKINGHAM — There’s no increase in the proposed City of Rockingham budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

“Our budget this year looks similar to years past,” said City Manager Monty Crump. “This budget has no increase in city taxes; property tax or water and sewer services.”

There is a 2% cost of living adjustment across the board, which Crump said, ideally, would be higher. A small garbage fee has been increased.

“The city remains in good, sound financial shape,” Crump said. “We had a good year.”

Departments head will gather for a planned budget work session that was tentatively set for May 24. A public hearing regarding the budget will be held at the June City Council meeting.

Crump did said that there is still difficulty in obtaining trucks and vehicles, as well as procuring equipment and parts for repair.

“The budget keeps all levels of city service as they are,” Crump reiterated at the conclusion of the budget presentation.

In fiscal year 2020-21, Rockingham imposed a $0.10 tax increase to cover the loss of sales tax revenue following the county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method.

There was not a tax increase in last year’s budget, although residential and commercial fees were raised $3.00 per month.

Council approves annexation

Goshen Medical Center submitted a request to annex 52 acres along US HWY 74.

The area is located within the extra-territorial jurisdiction between Rockingham and Hamlet. The property owner plans to develop a medical office on the property, and would like access to City services.

“We do have the legal authority to annex into the ETJ of another cities jurisdiction,” said assistant city manager John Massey. “That’s no problem.”

A preliminary cost estimate for providing sewer service to the center would be around $300,000. A public hearing was held during the May meeting for the annexation.

City Council unanimously approved the annexation.

