ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has partnered with Anderson Software for a new technology that will optimize their ability to receive tips and create a safer community.

RPD, in conjunction with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlet Police Department, Richmond County Crime Stoppers and Richmond County Emergency Services, announced the partnership Tuesday afternoon.

“Anderson Software leads the industry with its latest secure and anonymous tip acquisition and management solution, called P3 Intel,” states the RPD press release. “This partnership allows Richmond County to foster a relationship between law enforcement and the public to proactively create a safer community.”

Richmond County Crime Stoppers will still accept tips by phone and the web, and now by the free P3 Tips mobile app available for iOS and Android platforms. Tips submitted through the app are completely anonymous and have no length limitations. Photos, video and documents can also be uploaded. Any information that is shared is encrypted and completely anonymous.

For those without access to the app, tips can be submitted by going to p3tips.com. Tips are still welcome by calling Richmond County Crime Stoppers.

Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a unique ID and password. With that information, they can login at p3tips.com and submit information, engage in a real-time chat and access any reward information.

According to the press release, Chief George Gillenwater feels that this program will enhance communication with the public.

“To further show our value of tipsters’ contribution to the community, tips leading to an arrest will result in a cash reward,” states the press release. “This alternative to calling in on the hot-line will go live on June 1, 2022.”