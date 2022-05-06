May 4

ELLERBE — At 8:58 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Green Lake Road following a report of a stolen cellphone, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rosalyn Road following a report of a suspect using a victim’s Ford pickup truck, valued at $10,000, and not returning it. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 6:38 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gathings Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s 20’ utility trailer, valued at $2,500. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 11:39 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Chicken Farm Road following a report of a suspect entering a residence and stealing a small safe, valued at $150, and 30 collectors quarters, valued at $10. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 12:24 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Charles Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s red and white Honda CRF 20 dirtbike, valued at $800. The case is active.

