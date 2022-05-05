Construction workers are busy fixing the massive pot hole on South Hancock Street since Monday. It’s about eight feet deep and caused by erosion through old pipes and a failing drainage structure, according to Aaron Moody with the NC Department of Transportation. A permanent traffic shift has been installed by the NDCOT. As of Friday, the area has been stabilized, the concrete base has been poured, most of the storm water pipes have been replaced and the masonry structure is being laid. Moody said there were no warnings signs prior to the collapse.