ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s annual National Day of Prayer service gathered faith and community leaders outside the steps of the Richmond County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Allison Farrah, pastor of First Baptist Church of Hamlet, shared how important it is that individuals are allowed to freely gather to express their beliefs in our country.

“And not everybody around the world has this privilege to do that,” Farrah said. “So we are blessed.”

Farrah went on to say that the power of prayer and a relationship with Jesus Christ is the greatest tool that one can possess.

Lieutenant Mike Childers echoed similar sentiments, referencing Psalms 133:1 — Behold, how good and pleasant is is for brethren to dwell together in unity!

It’s the same verse that Childers was encouraged to share at the celebration of Sheriff James Clemmons life, who was a faithful participant in each prior National Day of Prayer.

“As I look across today, I see different churches represented,” Childers said. “I see different communities. I see people with different careers. But we all come here to one goal — To come in unity and pray to a living God.”

Rev. D.M. Mason reminded people that God has put the power of prayer into the hands of the people, and that while certain things are outside of one’s control, prayer can have the power to influence and change that trajectory, referencing 1 Chronicles 4:9-10

“We give the Lord praise on this afternoon,” Mason said. “This is symbolic, it is prophetic and it is urgent.”

Lorraine Kuhns said it’s important to show support for community churches at events such as this.

“[National Day of Prayer] unifies the community with people from all different backgrounds,” said Chief District Court Judge Amanda Wilson, who introduced each speaker at the podium.

Wilson also thanked law enforcement for their assistnace in blocking off the roads and pastor Gary Richardson of Place of Grace for setting up the audio equipment.

“If there’s anything we need in the time we’re living in, it’s hope,” said Eddie McLean, pastor of King’s Gate Church. “I think this event motivates the community to be more prayer-oriented. Great things happen when you gather together in prayer.”

Rachel Lampley sang both “Until the Storm Passes Over” and “Amazing Grace” while also playing the accordion.

“We need more events like this,” she said, adding that both of the songs she played have been a blessing to her since she was a child.

Typically, everyone in attendance holds hands and forms a circle for the final song. This year, the hand holding was dropped due to any lingering fears of COVID-19, but a large circle was formed with a chorus of “Amazing Grace” sung by the community.

