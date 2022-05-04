“Always a Bridesmaid” follows four characters who have sworn to keep a promise that was made 30 years before on the night of their Senior Prom.

ROCKINGHAM — Fresh off a February performance of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Richmond Community Theatre returns to the stage this week with “Always a Bridesmaid.”

“It’s a hilarious comedy,” said theatre director Merrie Dawkins. “It’s a play that you’re going to come to and feel good all the way through it. You’re going to leave feeling good.”

In the all-female play, four friends have sworn to keep a promise that was made 30 years before on the night of their Senior Prom.

The promise?

To be in each other’s weddings, no matter what.

“There’s surprises all through it, with some unpredictable parts,” Dawkins said. “It’s basic core is friendship, keeping promises and enjoying the [company of one another.]”

The play has a run time of an hour and a half, with a 15 minute intermission. It was written by Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten and Jessie Jones.

The cast is as follows (actress, character):

• Savannah Hooks — Kari Ames-Bissette

• Darla Lovin — Libby Ruth Ames

• Valjean Hargrove — Deedra Wingate

• Angie Rush — Monette Gentry

• Allison Smith — Charlie Collins

• Deb Spears-Adeimy — Sandalia Elliot

Dawkins said that four of the cast members have participated in previous plays, with two new actresses joining the crew.

“It’s just been been pure joy,” she said about the production.

“Always a Bridesmaid” will premiere on Thursday, May 5, and continue that Friday and Saturday. All shows will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The second run of dates will take place on Thursday, May 12, and continue that Friday and Saturday, all from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. On May 15, a Sunday, the final show of “Always a Bridesmaid,” will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Upcoming events for the Richmond Community Theatre include a Family Friendly Improv Show on May 21 and Young People’s Theatre, which will be held June 20 to July 2.

“We have really appreciated people supporting the theatre,” Dawkins concluded.

