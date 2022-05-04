Stogner Architecture completed the construction and design of the new facility.

Carolina Spine Center staff at a special lunch celebrating the opening of their facility.

ROCKINGHAM — Carolina Spine Center, a non-surgical orthopaedic center that addresses back, neck, spine and muscular-skeletal pain, celebrated the opening of their new facility off of County Home Road this Moday.

Since 2009, The Center was located inside of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital — Richmond and they rented the space for their facility. Carolina Spine Center is not affiliated with FirstHealth, but accepts referrals for patients from them and remains in close proximity to their original location.

“We’re here to serve the community like we have been for over 12 years,” Dr. Paul Singh, lead physician. “I’m thankful for the love we have as a group and we extend that to the folks that we serve.”

Work on the new building has taken place for over a year. The new location will allow Carolina Spine Center to serve more patients than before with extra space.

Singh added that their procedures are x-ray guided and interventional.

Megan Knight, office manager, thanked FirstHealth for their partnership over the years.

The Carolina Spine Center is currently accepting new patients. Their facility officially opened on Tuesday, May 3.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.