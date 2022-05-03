Superintendent Howard McLean and the University of Alabama men’s assistant basketball coach Bryan Hodgson at the Anson County Special Olympics spring games.

Athlete Coleman Burr shares his favorite moments from the day during a speech, and thanks everyone in attendance.

WADESBORO — After a two-year hiatus, the Spring Games by the Special Olympics Anson County returned in full force at the Anson High School track.

The softball throw and the 50 meter run were the main events of the games. About 25 athletes, joined by 40 Buddies from the high school, competed in the games.

“I wanted to say thank you for everything,” said athlete Coleman Burr during a speech. “Thank you to the teachers who help me learn. Thank you, we love you.”

Coleman added that everybody at the event who helped out was so nice, especially the Buddies.

“The smiles on the faces of the athletes is priceless,” said Superintendent Howard McLean, noting the camaraderie present between all of the athletes.

The Sheriff’s Office for Special Olympians (SOSO) raised money for the games to help the athletes compete, as well as meet educational needs in the classroom.

“To just be able to actually have the games, it was great to see the athletes back out there and getting to participate,” said Lieutenant Brian Tice. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has been supporting and involved with the games for about seven years.

Local coordinator Sylvia Tillman said the athletes received a huge boost from the presence of Bryan Hodgson, assistant coach for the men’s basketball team at the University of Alabama. Hodgson was there to support the spring games and the family of Cameron “Fluff” Ratliff, an Alabama super-fan who passed away last year.

A misconception about the event is that it’s simply a field day. Tillman noted that this is a recognized, formal event, with Special Olympians training for USA and World competitions.

Anson High School is a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, an initiative that aims at promoting social inclusion for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Tillman said this event wouldn’t be possible without assistance from SOSO, central office, staff, coaches, principals, parents and Buddies.

“I think that [Buddies] look beyond academics,” Tillman said. “They know that service is important.”

Over 50 years ago, the first Special Olympics competition was held at Soldier Field in Chicago. Since then, the movement has expanded to 170 countries worldwide and changed the lives of 5.5 million Special Olympics athletes.

SOSO will be hosting their annual golf tournament on Oct. 1 of this year. The proceeds will benefit next year’s Spring Games.