ROCKINGHAM — Chocolate Chip & Company Band, a variety band from Myrtle Beach that plays Top 40 and Beach hits , will kick off Plaza Jam this Thursday.

“We are ready and hoping the weather stays perfect,” said Rockingham Events Coordinator Kim Williams.

A new band will be playing the first Thursday from May to October from 6:30 p.m. top 8:30 p.m.

Chocolate Chip & Company Band and the August act Cat 5 Band, will be making their Plaza Jam debut. Fan favorites from previous years will return, including The Embers featuring Craig Woolard and the Tams.

AMVETS will continue to serve serve food at the event, and Kona Ice will also have a truck there.

Last year, the first two events of the Plaza Jam season were cancelled due to COVID-19. Williams said she’s excited that their set to host a full six-month schedule.

The summer line up is as follows:

• May 5th — Chocolate Chip & Company Band

• June 2nd — The Entertainers

• July 7th — The Embers featuring Craig Woolard

• August 4th — Cat 5 Band

• September 1st — The Tams

• October 6th — Band of Oz (returning to Plaza Jam for the first since 2017)

Sponsors for this year’s Plaza Jam include Dieffenbach GM Superstore, FirstCarolinaCare Insurance Company, Planet Fitness, Richmond County Tourism Development Authority, State Farm – Tina Miller and TRG Sign Company.

