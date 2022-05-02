The axe throwing will be available in about two weeks.

HAMLET — Axe to Grind, Hamlet’s newest coffee shop and soon-to-be axe throwing destination, had a soft opening on Friday that has continued into this week.

Owner Stephanie Al-Zubaidy said after just three days operation, she’s thrilled that the coffee shop has a string of regulars already.

“I can’t believe how lucky I’ve been to get such a great team in place so quickly,” Al-Zubaidy said. “All local,” she emphasized.

Al-Zubaidy, a Charlotte businesswoman, has already purchased two other Hamlet properties — the former Birmingham Drug Co. building on the corner of Main Street and McDonald Avenue facing the Hamlet Depot and a former pawn shop on Hamlet Avenue. She saw Hamlet as the perfect spot for Axe to Grind, which was formerly a barbershop, during her travels between Charlotte and Wilmington.

“There aren’t many places where people can come in and sit, be on their computer for a little bit, place to have club meetings, have an interview or first date,” Al-Zubaidy said. “There’s a real opportunity here.”

So far, the Cuban sandwich has been a real hit among customers, Al-Zubaidy said. Freshly-baked bread, including bagels and croissants, is made in-house each day.

Barista Megan Dombrosky described one of her favorite coffee’s as a “Turtle pecan without the pecan” — A chocolate hazelnut coffee with a little bit of vanilla. Boba tea is also available.

The axe throwing will be available in about two weeks, with plans to start a formal league. Al-Zubaidy said that they’re finalizing their beer and liquor license right now, and plan on sourcing North Carolina beers on tap.

While Axe to Grind is still in the soft-opening phase, their hours will be expanded while the staff acclimates.

“When I went to Hamlet I just found it to be a lovely spot that doesn’t have a lot of life right now but could be potentially a fantastic place,” Al-Zubaidy told the Daily Journal in June of 2021. “The 74 corridor is very sleepy but there’s a lot of interesting things that happen along there and I thought, ‘that’s a town that could use some life.’ I have some time, I have some inclination, and I have a lot of friends who are interested in helping me do something.”

