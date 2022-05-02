ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged a Rockingham man with possession of marijauna.

Shakor Daquan Collins, 28, is charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Collins was issued citations for having a fictitious registration place and driving with a revoked license.

On April 30, deputies were conducting a license checking station at the intersection of Mill Road and South Long Drive. During the check, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana from Collins vehicle.

According to a press release, Collins was asked to pull to the side of the road while his information was run. When deputies determined that the suspect had an outstanding warrant for arrest, Collins was placed under arrest.

A glass smoking pipe was located in his pants pocket during a pat down.

Approximately 20 grams of marijuana were located in a freezer bag under the front seat, with pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, 12 Muha THC cough drops and one Ape Indica THC cartridge.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Collins has previous convictions selling a Sch. VI controlled substance, trespassing and inflicting serious bodily injury in an assault.

Collins was placed into the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond.