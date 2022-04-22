ROCKINGHAM — A grand opening for Goodwill, which is replacing the former Lidl building on US 74 in Rockingham, will be held on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

This new location, across from the Rockingham Walmart and Smithfield’s, will be much larger than Goodwill’s typical buildings. In addition to the standard store, there will be The GRID, a discount electronic store that sells anything related to computers, technology and gaming.

“We wanted to expand our footprint further east and this is an area that we thought would be ideal for us,” said Jose Luis, Chief Operating Officer of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont to the Daily Journal this February.

Check back later for coverage of the grand opening.