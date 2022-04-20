Some produce at the Berry Patch in Ellerbe.

North Carolina Senate Candidate Ted Budd in line at the Berry Patch in Ellerbe.

ELLERBE — A sunny spring afternoon at the Berry Patch in Ellerbe provided the setting for a visit from North Carolina Senate candidate Ted Budd on Wednesday.

Budd, who currently serves as congressman for the 13th Congressional District, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last year in the Senate race.

“Once people understand that he’s endorsed me, they tend to come my way,” Budd said to the Daily Journal.

He said the endorsement represents his America First policies.

“I tell folks, ‘Look, my style is distinctively North Carolinian,’ and they get it,” Budd said. “We’re seeing America weak right now, not America First.”

Budd was born and raised on a farm in Davie County, and noted the similarity between his hometown and Richmond County.

Budd chatted with Berry Patch Owner Lee Berry and Rep. Ben Moss before grabbing two scoops of butter pecan ice cream from the iconic strawberry stand.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Rep. Ben Moss about Budd’s appearance. “He’s a great candidate for office and I endorsed him months and months ago. I’m a big fan of his.”

Specifically in rural communities, Budd said that his policies support veterans and push back against the opioid epidemic.

Budd touted his support for rural broadband infrastructure as another policy of his that benefits rural communities.

“Especially what we’ve seen in the last two years, so many people trying to do distance learning and school at home,” Budd said. “We need to support rural broadband.”

In October of 2020, Budd announced that North Carolina received a $2.3 million rural broad through the United States Department of Agriculture.

“I’m a conservative fighter,” Budd said. “I know how to win, I’m Trump endorsed, I’m Mark Robinson endorsed.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.