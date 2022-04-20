Bryan Stanback said he would make sure that children in Richmond County would be given jobs where they can make a good living.

Jason Gainey said that there are over 100 children in foster care in Richmond County that he would make sure that children would be able to nourish and provide a place to sleep.

Kevin Clark told the audience to imagine Richmond County where every child graduates high school with an associate’s degree and every child has the opportunity to aspire to go to Harvard.

Tavares Bostic said that key infrastructure issues, such as clean drinking water and broadband access, should be made to available to all Richmond County residents.

“I would like to see the community centers, the churches, the schools, the community organizations become so strong and so influential that you wouldn’t need county commissioners,” said Abbie Covington. “I think the strength comes from where you all sit, not where [county commissioners] all sit.”

Linda Ross said that children would be taught to conflict resolutions and interpersonal skills so that children would learn to resolve their differences without their fists, a knife or a gun.

Michael Legrand advocated a Boys and Girls Club that would provide an environment with positive adult influences, as well as a magnet school and sports center complex that would provide more activities for children to do.

Don Bryant said that affordable housing would be essential to bring in industry and money into Richmond County.

Vickie Daniel said that programs aimed at eliminating drug dependency and promoting veteran’s and role models for children would be essential.

Ashley Brower said that community center and a Boys and Girl Club would be necessary to ensure a child’s future success.

ROCKINGHAM — The Ashley Chapel Community Center hosted the first of its two debates between candidates for local office, this one dealing only with candidates for Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Clerk of Superior Court.

The moderators, Nic Nicholson and Sheila Brosier, as well as audience members, asked the candidates questions on a wide range of topics. Due to the length of the event and the number of speakers, we have highlighted below each candidate’s response to one of the more substantive questions.

Future articles will provide further details on what was said over the course of the evening.

For this question, the candidates’ full answer is summarized and we have included one or two of their exact quotes that contain their most salient points. Their responses are presented in the answers they were given Thursday night in order to maintain the continuity, as some candidates based their responses on those of others.

Additionally, in the caption under each of their photos, we have included their response to the closing question: if elected, what would you do for Richmond County if money was not a factor?

The candidates present were as follows:

• Tavares Bostic (D) – running for reelection to Board of Commissioners

• Ashley Brower (unaffiliated) – running for Clerk of Superior Court

• Don Bryant (D) – running for reelection to Board of Commissioners

• Abbie Covington (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Kevin Clark (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Vickie Daniel (D) – running for reelection as Clerk of Superior Court

• Jason Gainey (R) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Michael Legrand (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Robin Roberts (R) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Linda Ross (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Bryan Stanback (unaffiliated) – running for Board of Commissioners

Several submitted letters expressing regret for why they could not be there. Commissioner candidate Karen Everett (R) said she had a prior engagement, incumbent Commissioner Rick Watkins (R) was sick and incumbent Vice Chair of the Board of Commissioners Justin Dawkins (R) had a pre-existing scheduling conflict with work, according to their letters.

On Thursday, the Ashley Chapel Community Center will host the candidates for the Board of Education and Sheriff’s Office. It will be held on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

Question: How are you planning to end the high level of drugs and usage and what can you do to protect people from violence?

Bryan Stanback (unaffiliated)

Stanback leaned on his experience as a former drug dealer starting at the age of 16 and convicted felon, a past he’s been open about in his volunteer work talking to youth, to discuss how to address the issue of drugs and violence. He said that young people are selling drugs for financial reasons, not to “look good”, and that selling drugs is their chosen path because many of them don’t see or have access to another way to support themselves.

He called on leaders to give the youth better things to do with their time so they don’t mess up their lives early.

“Most of the time if you’ve got kids selling drugs it’s because they’re lacking something,” Stanback said. “When you’re lacking something in the house, you find it outside the house, that’s just how it is. Most of the time, you run into the wrong person they give you a ‘job’, you make money, you can take care of your momma who’s been stressed all her life … everything is financial.”

He pointed to a black teenager in the crowd as an example of someone who is directly affected by the actions of county leaders.

“Any time you’ve got the commissioners beefing with the City Councils, everybody is not getting along, we’ll never get nothing done,” Stanback continued. “It’s time to erase these people and put some people in place that’s gonna get together and push their disagreements to the side and do what’s best for the kids. That’s what it’s about because you’ve got kids growing up to be killers.”

Kevin Clark (D)

Clark said this issue of violence among youth is near and dear to his heart, having started a Narcotics Anonymous chapter at a local church and running a drug program during his time in the military. He said we need to encourage all children to work to graduate high school with an associate’s degree, and lamented that the Ashely Chapel Education Center (ACEC), an alternative school which is located near the debate venue, for giving children a negative stigma and ultimately hurting their long-term prospects.

“There’s something going on in this country that we don’t need to do here,” Clark said. “And that’s [the] school-to-jail [pipeline].”

Clark concluded by stating that there are no “bad” children in Richmond County, and that instead of treating students who may come from a disadvantaged background as if they are bad and put in ACEC they should be given more individualized attention so they can be a part of Richmond Senior High School’s next graduating class.

Jason Gainey (R)

Gainey credited the eight therapists on his staff at Sandhills Best Care who are in Richmond County Schools every week working with children. He said after speaking with many teachers and administrators, he believes that there’s one thing that will help more than anything else.

“Teach them how to use their hands, teach them how to weld, teach them how to do plumbing, teach them how to do things where when they graduate from high school, they can get a job and provide for their family,” Gainey said, adding that this is a way to give each student a “hope and horizon.”

Additionally, he said that historically drug use has been treated as a criminal offense, whereas it should be treated more as a behavioral issue. As a commissioner, Gainey said he would advocate for people to have more ways to have second and third chance to enter the workforce.

Linda Ross (D)

Ross said that one way to address the violence and drug abuse is to put more focus on teaching kids how to deal with conflict among their peers and how to deal with someone who offering them drugs. She said that kids as young as third and fourth grade, who can learn a new dance or song in no time, are old enough to retain these skills as they grow up.

“I propose that we set up a model where they’re taught how to deal with interpersonal communication skills, how to deal with bullying, how to recognize a person that is trying to approach them to give them drugs,” Ross said. “[If you start in the third and fourth grade] then by the time they get to the fifth and sixth grade they know how to say ‘no’ and can articulate it.”

She added that the schools could partner with the Health Department to support the educational material for these classes.

Tavares Bostic (D) – incumbent

Bostic touted the work by the current Board of Commissioners during the lead up to the 2021-2022 budget to secure $386,000 to help then-Sheriff James Clemmons to recruit the “best and brightest” officers to the county to help fighting violent crime and drug abuse. He called for a unified effort by government and those in the community that are already working to address these issues.

“There are already entities doing frontline work … where the commissioners could do better is on our ability to create relationships with the folks that are doing frontline work,” Bostic said. “Many of those programs just don’t have necessarily the financial backing or they need the access to understanding how foundationally organizations work so that they can be a part of alleviating some of the gangs and drugs that we have going on.”

One example he pointed to of an organization helping to fight these issues is the Drug and Gang Task Force started in 2015, and he pointed to Stanback as someone who has been heavily involved in the other various programs working on this locally.

“The moment that [the government and the community] that have a separate agenda happening on the front of drugs, gangs and all that … is the moment that we fail,” he concluded.

Michael Legrand (D)

Legrand started by declaring that “no one is coming to save our community.” He expressed frustration with the way black communities have gotten away from a time when they would come together and “wouldn’t stand for” criminal activity like drugs, killing, domestic violence and child molestation; whereas these days he said the black community too often keeps quiet when they see illegal activity going on.

“Now we turn a blind eye to it — we don’t want to work with the police, we don’t snitch, we mind our business and the activitiy goes on and when violence happens, we cry, we mourn, wecome together. After that period, we return back to the regularly scheduled programming,” Legrand said. “What I would like to see is building a bridge between community and law enforcement where more police and sheriffs can come to these communities and have zero tolerance for criminal activity.”

He added that when it’s the lives of children on the line, addressing the criminal activity of a family or friend becomes necessary even if it’s painful.

“It’s left up to us as citizens as a community to say that we have zero tolerance for drug activity, for criminal activity in our neighborhoods, and we’re not going to put up with it,” he said. “That is the only way that we’re going to see the results.”

Don Bryant (D) – incumbent

Bryant said that issue of drug abuse and violence begins with parents making an effort to instill positive behaviors in their kids’ lives, and once they do that they can take advantage of the programs the county has to offer.

“My father would have killed me!” Bryant said of how he was raised with respect to the issue of drugs. “It’s got to be your parents: you’re the ones that are gonna help your kids. You’ve got to have role models — education and jobs [need to be available] — but the parents have to make sure they’re strict.”

“It’s up to the parents to get it started right, education in school and then work with all these groups,” he continued.

Robin Roberts (R)

Roberts said that she has known as least five people who have suffered a drug overdose in the last two years. She has partnered with a local group supporting the state’s “Good Samaritan” law which states that those who help someone experiencing an overdose will not be prosecuted for possession of drugs themselves; adding that that group will be holding a rally in August to raise awareness of the issue of drugs use.

Her solution would involve working more closely with local law enforcement.

“I think as a community and as a council member we can work more with the sheriff’s department to get these drug dealers off the street , let’s have more family values,” Roberts said. “I think It’s a community problem, it’s a problem in America and it needs to be stopped. It takes all of us to stop it, you can’t blame children, you can’t blame police you can’t blame everybody you’ve got to take it for yourself and do what you have to do to make it happen.”

Abbie Covington (D)

Covington stressed that this issue is national, not just unique to Richmond County, and cited the recent Daily Journal report that the county will be receiving more than $4.8 million from the settlement in a national lawsuit against drug manufacturers — an amount that was allocated to Richmond County based on the severity of the impacts the opioid crisis has had locally.

Richmond County was ranked in the “highest” category of impacts from the opioid crisis in 10 out of the 14 metrics measured by the state.

“Money won’t fix the problem, we can have all the programs in the world, but like Michael said: zero tolerance as a parent, as a community member, as law enforcement, as leaders — zero tolerance for what kills our kids whether it’s their parents, whether it’s the children, whether it’s the community,” Covington said. “We have to decide that we’re not going to have this anymore and so it stops here.:

Ashley Brower (unaffiliated)

Brower stressed the need for the Clerk of Superior Court to be involved in all aspects of the court, and that if elected she would advocate for the creation of a drug court which would focus more on treatment than on punishing those charged with drug offenses, which she based on the idea of treating addiction as a disease.

“As a Clerk of Court we should be advocating for our judicial system to bring something such as drug court that’s going to keep people out of the prison system, that’s going to give them an opportunity to be involved in programming,” Brower said.

Vickie Daniel (D) – incumbent

Daniel said that she’s been involved in guardianship hearings where she’s seen the impact of drug addiction on families.

“It’s a war, it doesn’t just start in Richmond County, it’s nationwide,and it’s coming across the border plentifully and it’s killing our youth,” Daniel said.

Addressing the idea of starting a drug court, Daniel said it has been discussed but it’s something that is decided by the judges and district attorney, not the Clerk whose role she described the “record keeper.”

“The Clerk is the so-to-speak ‘record keeper’ lot of different duties but unless people come to us and they’re crying out because their kids are suffering or its a family member but it goes further than that just with the drugs,” Daniel continued, referring to the crime and other societal problems drugs create. “Where does it end? People have got to want to get off drugs.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111. To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.