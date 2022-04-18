Conner Hutchinson reaches for a temporarily stolen knick-knack from a curious customer at Affair on the Square in 2019. Hutchinson was with Hutch Pickle Company selling pickles and puzzles in downtown Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Downtown Corp. announced that Affair on the Square will be returning next month on Thursday, May 12.

“AOS is a strolling sidewalk festival with vendors set up between the merchants and restaurants that will be open that evening,” said Sharon Nichols in an email. “Restaurants will offer specials and merchants will have prize drawings. There will be music in the square and restaurants.”

The last Affair on the Square was held prior to the pandemic.

There is not an entry fee for interested vendors, but registration is required to be assigned a space. Set up on the day of the event will begin at 4:00 p.m. Tents, tables and chairs are not provided, and individual vendors must bring any items for their display.

Anyone interested in registering for this event should contact Nichols at [email protected] by May 6.