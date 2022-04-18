ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond County Sheriff’s has located the body of a man reported missing on Thursday, April 14.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Lee Huckabee, Jr., of Rockingham.

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, deputies responded to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission – Diggs Tract Access boat landing, South of Cordova, NC, in reference to the body of a white male being located in the Pee Dee River.

Members of the Cordova Fire/Rescue Department assisted with the RCSO and a medical examiner.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with creditable information is requested to contact Detective David Wall or Detective Marcus Brown, with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or call Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-895-3232.

This a developing story.