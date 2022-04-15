The Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG) Workforce Development Board is pleased to announce an opportunity to help address the logistical challenges faced by our region’s employers through the provision of a new CDL training grant opportunity through the National Dislocated Worker program under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

This opportunity will assist residents of Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson, and Scotland counties in obtaining their CDL licensure in order to obtain employment in the truck driving industry. This opportunity will cover the tuition cost for eligible participants. In order to be eligible an individual must be currently separated from employment.

Patricia Hammonds, LRCOG Workforce Development Administrator, stated that “we are seeing an increasing need for commercial truck drivers to help support the needs of our region’s employers and an increased jobseeker interest to obtain CDL licensure. We are delighted to have this opportunity through the National Dislocated Worker program to help meet the ongoing employment and training needs within our region.”

Individuals interested in applying for the grant program may contact LRCOG Workforce Development staff at 910-618-5500 or 910-775-9763 or may contact a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act case manager at their Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson, or Scotland county NCWorks Career Center.

The opportunity is being funded through the National Dislocated Worker Grant (NDWG) through March 31, 2023.

The LRCOG provides an array of programs and services to the member governments located within its region: Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson, and Scotland counties. It serves as an administrative and service delivery arm for federal, state, regional, and local programs of its member governments.