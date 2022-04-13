ROCKINGHAM — North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshall Mike Causey will visit the Rockingham Fire Department Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. for a special ceremony.

While the exact details of the visit aren’t known, both City Manager Monty Crump and Fire Chief Harold Isler expect that the visit is due to an improvement in the department’s ISO rating, which is determined by the Insurance Services Office and assigned to fire departments.

“It affects homeowners’ insurance,” Isler said to the Daily Journal in January about the ISO grade. “It would be huge for the industries here, Perdue [Farms, Cascades [Tissue Mill] — They would save a tremendous amount of money when it comes down to their insurance premium.”

An ISO grade of 2 indicates an 80% point value. About eight years ago, Isler said Rockingham was at 62%, and increased to 75% in 2017, which earned the department a bump from class 4 to class 3. That information was simply sent in the mail in 2017.

“We have a pretty good idea what that presentation is,” said Crump. “With the Insurance Commission coming down, we’ll let him make that announcement and presentation. We won’t steal any thunder. We legitimately don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“By him coming, I know we must have improved,” Isler said.

