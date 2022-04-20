To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2673 or drop off information in person at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Events can be either community-related or church-related. Please email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled. The calendar is updated online throughout the week and is published in the print edition on Wednesdays.

Local election important dates:

• Deadline to register to vote is April 22

• Absentee ballots will be available March 28

• One-stop early absentee voting from April 28 – May 14

• Primary and Board of Education elections on May 17

• 2022 General Election is Nov. 8, 2022

Holidays and special designations

• April is Autism Awareness Month

• April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Recurring events

• The Downtown Getdown hosted by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday from April 4 to June 27 at 305 E. Washington St. in Rockingham. There will be food trucks, classic cars and music by DJ Solo.

• Richmond County Aging Services hosts the Alive After 55 supper club every 3rd Thursday at 6 p.m. at a designated restaurant in Richmond County. RSVP no later than 24 hours before each event by calling 910-997-4491. This program is open to any senior who is looking for social support, friendship and great food. The meal is pay-your-own-way and participants are asked to tip wait staff 15%-20% so the group will be welcome at the next event.

• Richmond County Aging Services hosts the Lunch With Local LEOs (law enforcement officers) event every 2nd Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Godfather’s Pizza in Rockingham. RSVP no later than 24 hours before each event by calling 910-997-4491. This program is open to any senior who is looking for social support, friendship and great food. The meal is pay-your-own-way and participants are asked to tip wait staff 15%-20% so the group will be welcome at the next event.

• Double Vision hosts Karaoke every Friday night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the bar located at 640 McNair Rd. in Rockingham. Contact Richard Robinson at 910-206-8677 for more information.

• Hail Mary’s Tavern will host Flashback Friday every Friday night playing classic music from the 70s to the 90s. The tavern is located at 32 W. Main St. in Hamlet.

• The Hamlet Depot & Museums will host its Food Truck Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from April to October in the parking lot next to the Visitor’s Center in downtown Hamlet, 14 Main St. in Hamlet. The first event is April 8. Food truck reservations are full but the Depot is still accepting local craft, plant and produce vendors. Call 910-582-0603 for more information.

• The Hamlet Depot & Museums will host Yoga in the Park at 6 p.m. on every third Thursday of the month in the grass next to the red caboose across from the Depot on Main Street in downtown Hamlet. Call 910-582-0603 for more information.

• There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Richmond Community College Student Government from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month in the lobby of the Cole Auditorium. Visit http://www.redcross.org/blood for more details. Call 910-410-1730 prior to the day of the drive to get an appointment or just show up!

APRIL 21 – 24

• The Rockingham Dragway will host the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals beginning at 8 a.m. on April 21 and ending at 6 p.m. on April 24 at the track located at 2153 N. U.S. HWY 1 in Rockingham. NMRA joins NMCA at historic Rockingham Dragway for the ultimate street car bash billed as the All-Star Nationals featuring Xtreme Pro Mods, X275 small-tire shootouts, Renegades, True Street racing, giant car & truck show, original BIGFOOT monster truck, massive midway & much more! For more information, visit www.NMRAdigital.com or www.NMCAdigital.com. Visit the Dragway’s Facebook page for ticket information, or call 910-582-3400.

APRIL 21

• There will be two town hall forums to ask questions of candidates for local office hosted by the Ashley Chapel Community Organization in advance of the May 2022 local elections, one at 6 p.m. on April 14 for just the candidates for county commissioner, and one at 6 p.m. on April 21. Both events will be held at the Ashley Chapel Community Center 297 Mizpah Rd. in Rockingham. There will be an opportunity to ask questions directly to the candidates about their platform and how they plan to make Richmond County a thriving community. For more information call Sheila Brosier at 609-744-7117.

APRIL 23

• R’Gina’s Accessories and Clothing, LLC will be hosting a Spring Time Pop Up Shop from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Dobbins Heights Community Center. There will be clothing, accessories, and jewelry vendors, food, music, and three free raffle giveaway prizes. Must be present to win! Call 910-206-0667 for more information.

APRIL 25 – 30

• The Richmond County 2022 Spring Litter Sweep will be held from April 25 – 30. The Litter Sweep is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests. Ready to volunteer? For your supplies and to sign up, please call 910-997-8215.

APRIL 25

• The Piney Grove/Galestown Community Center will host a Town Hall Forum for Richmond County Candidates at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center locate at 641 Midway Rd. in Rockingham. Candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves to the public and present their agendas. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions after the candidates speak. Candidates planning to attend are asked to notify John Mack of their intention to be present by calling Mack at 336-317-4176 or texting that number no later than April 18.

APRIL 26

• The Richmond Community College Choir will hold their Spring Concert from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium.

APRIL 27

• Richmond Community College’s Career Center will host a Recruiting & Hiring Event for Perdue from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Cole Auditorium. For more information call Perdue at 910-997-8552.

APRIL 29

• The Richmond Early College Senior Prom will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Banquet Room of the Cole Auditorium.

• The St. James Catholic Church Annual BBQ will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church next to Richmond Community College. They will be serving pulled pork BBQ and chicken plates, both pit cooked, served with beans, coleslaw, rolls and homemade brownies. For further information call 910-582-0207.

APRIL 30 – MAY 1

• The 2nd Annual King of Tillery catfishing tournament will be held from 7 p.m. on April 30 to 8 a.m. on May 1 at 8006 NC HWY 73 W. in Mt. Gilead. For more information visit carolinasquaredoutdoors.com/king-of-tillery, check the event page for C2 Outdoors, or call 864-386-3355.

MAY 4

• There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Richmond Community College Student Government from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Cole Auditorium. Visit http://www.redcross.org/blood for more details. Call 910-410-1730 prior to the day of the drive to get an appointment or just show up!

MAY 7

• The Rockingham Dragway will host the 16th Annual Apple Chill event beginning at 10 a.m. at the track located at 2153 N. U.S. HWY 1 in Rockingham. The big car, truck, bike, and domestic car show will also feature musical performances by Big Boogie, 2 Chainz, Lil’ Boosie, Ricco Barrino, Bad Habit, Ty’Liyah Monroe and more to be announced. For tickets go to applechillfest-2022.eventbrite.com. For more information call 252-578-3504. You can also visit the Dragway’s Facebook page or call 910-582-3400.

• Bring your dog for a stroll at the 5K Walk & Wag fundraiser hosted by the Hamlet Depot & Museums from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Main Street Park in Hamlet. The event is free, but the Depot will accept donations of money and food to support the Richmond County Animal Shelter and Richmond County Animal Advocates/Operation Fix. The Depot is inviting all businesses that cater to pets and their owners to set up in Main Street Park to make pet owners aware of the services available in the county! Call Mechelle Preslar at 910-582-0603 if you would like to participate.

MAY 9

• The Hamlet Senior Center’s Senior Games Talent Show will be held at 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 10

• The Richmond Community College Graduation Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby and Banquet Room of the Cole Auditorium.

MAY 12

• The Richmond Senior High School Academic Awards Ceremony will be held from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. in the lobby and auditorium of the Cole Auditorium. The event will start at 6:30 p.m.

MAY 14

• Richmond County Aging Services will hold a Community Yard Sale Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Place of Grace Campus located at 559 Airport Rd. in Rockingham. Register by May 9. Call 910-997-4491 for more information or email [email protected]

May 21

• The Hamlet High School 100th Anniversary will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Hamlet Middle Gymnasium located at 1406 McDonald Avenue. This even tis for anyone who attended Hamlet High School during the years of 19222-1972 and their spouse. Deadline for registration is May 1. For more information, contact Jerry Ethridge at 910-95-0348 or [email protected]