County offering two free N95 masks per person

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department is distributing free N95 masks at their headquarters on Carolina Street after receiving a shipment from the federal government.

Those interested can pick theirs up at the registration window inside the Health Department, according to Health Director Cheryl Speight. Each individual is able to get two masks.

The Health Department is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at 127 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Call 910-997-8301 for more information.

The county has so far received 4,100 masks total. They have been distributed to local businesses and agencies that have requested them. The Department of Social Services is also distributing masks to seniors with their regular deliveries of food boxes.

“We thought with our small amount we would give two to anyone asking until they are gone,” Speight said. “We will not be recording who gets them as these were given for the public. We did allow any facility who wanted them to get some first, now the rest will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis.”

Speight said she isn’t sure of when the county would get more masks. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the free high quality masks would be available at local pharmacies as well.

KN95 masks are sold at the local Food Lion locations, according to staff, and standard surgical masks are sold at Walmart and local pharmacies.

The Centers for Disease Control earlier this month updated their guidance on masks to remove their concern for supply shortages of higher quality masks and stated, in the clearest terms yet, that properly fitting KN95 and N95 masks offer the best protection against the spread of COVID-19.

“Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting (National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety)-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection,” the CDC says.

“Our main message continues to be that any mask is better than no mask,” Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]