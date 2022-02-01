Duke Energy awards grants to local businesses

The Richmond County Duke Energy Hometown Revitalization Grant Committee awarded 11 small businesses with grants in December. Recipients are Britton’s BBQ & Grill; Busy Bees Academy & Learning Center; Gifts Four All Seasons; Hudson Brothers Deli; Over The Rainbow Child Development Center; Rhue’s Too! Beauty Salon; Seafoodie; Sly’s Famous Diner; The Esthetics Lab and Wax Studio; The Salty Bean Coffee Company; and Tracie’s Doggie Boutique. Duke Energy Foundation awarded $25,000 to United Way of Richmond County in November for small businesses that had been impacted by COVID.