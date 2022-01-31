Morven man charged with possession of methamphetamine

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Morven man with assaulting a female and possession of methamphetamine.

Walter A. Weaver, 47, of HWY 52, is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, deputies were conducting routine patrols around the area of the Pee Dee River boat landing. They located a suspicious vehicle, according to the press release.

Deputies approached a vehicle and asked for identification. The suspect, Weaver, had an outstanding warrant for the assault charge.

Weaver was placed under arrest. While patting down the suspect, a clear baggie with a white substance was allegedly located on the suspect. Weaver informed deputies that the substance was methamphetamine.

Weaver was processed and placed into the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond for the possession charge and held without bond on the domestic violence charge.

