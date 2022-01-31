Laurel Hill man charged with possession of cocaine

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Laurel Hill man with possession of cocaine after attempting to hide it in his mouth.

Jarvis Omar Smith, 44, of Dawson Street, is charged with one felony count of possession of cocaine.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, deputies conducted a vehicle stop on Old Laurinburg Road in response to a vehicle traveling 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a press release.

When the deputy approached the driver, the driver’s speech was abnormal. The suspect was asked if they had anything in their mouth.

The suspect opened his mouth, and the deputy spotted a plastic baggie. The suspect informed the deputy that crack cocaine was inside the baggie.

Smith was arrested and processed into Richmond County Jail. He received a written promise to appear at the Richmond County Magistrate’s Office.

