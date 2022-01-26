Country buffet to replace Caddys Chill & Grill

The marquee outside the former Caddys Grill & Chill.

ROCKINGHAM — Granny’s Country Kitchen, located in the former Caddys Chill & Grill and Ichiban building on East Broad Avenue, will potentially be opening next month in Rockingham.

Owner Steven Dunn, also the owner of the Discount Grocery in East Rockingham and Ellerbe, said he’s been wanting to open a restaurant for a few years and he was just waiting until he found the right spot with enough parking.

“We’ve surrounded ourselves with a good team of people that have been in the restaurant industry for 20, 30 years,” said the first-time restaurant owner. “We’re letting them guide us the right way in what we need to do.”

There’s a new paint job on the inside, as well as new buffet tables, fryers and silverware being brought in.

Dunn said they plan on having fried chicken every day. Homemade meatloaf, a “huge” salad bar and various vegetables and soups are a few items that are planned for the buffet.

“I think everybody’s been looking for a country buffet with a bigger selection and enough room for sitting,” Dunn said. “We’re right off of 74. People can pop on in on their lunch break.”

Granny’s Country Kitchen will be open for lunch and dinner, with an anticipated breakfast buffet coming a few months after their opening.

Dunn expects the restaurant to be open in mid-February. Renovations have been ongoing for about a month and a half.

“We’re on the right path right now as far as what we think we need to do,” Dunn said. “We’re on track, but stuff can happen.”

Granny’s Country Kitchen is busy hiring staff at the moment and Dunn added they’ve had a lot of success so far with hiring.

