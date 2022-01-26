Man arrested while carrying a firearm along Norman road

NORMAN — The Richmond County Sherriff’s Office has charged a man from Star, N.C. with suspiciously possessing a firearm while walking down a road.

Atlan Gage Williams, 29, of Smith Lake Road, is charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, deputies were dispatched to Capel Mill Road in Norman in reference to a suspicious man walking down the road with a firearm and a bottle who was yelling.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was given multiple commands to put the gun down, according to a press release. The suspect did comply after a short time and was detained.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Williams has previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing.

Williams was processed into Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 10.

