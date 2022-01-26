Discount on internet service available for qualifying families

Related Articles

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Communications Commission this month voted to formally adopt a Report and Order and Further Notice that provides detailed guidance for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a $14.2 billion federal initiative that offers qualifying households discounts on their internet service bills and an opportunity to receive a discount on a computer or tablet from participating providers.

The Affordable Connectivity Program will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $30 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands. It also will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households.

Richmond Community College has made their students aware of the availability of this assistance, and it can likely benefit many more people in Richmond County.

“Approximately 900 of our students may be eligible for this program,” said Emily Jarrell, Director of Financial Aid for RCC. “It will provide a much-needed benefit to these eligible households.”

Under the law, the Affordable Connectivity Program is open to households that meet one of the following criteria: have incomes at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines; participate in certain assistance programs, such as Lifeline, Medicaid, SNAP, federal public housing assistance, WIC, or SSI, Tribal specific programs such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations; households with kids receiving free and reduced-price lunch or school breakfast; Pell grant recipients; or if they meet eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.

“The Federal Communications Commission made history when it launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, setting up what was at the time the nation’s largest-ever broadband affordability program. Now, Congress has asked us to stand up its successor, the Affordable Connectivity Program. I’m proud of our efforts to do so because the reality is that for too many families across the country paying for their internet bill can mean making sacrifices in other parts of their budget. The Affordable Connectivity Program is here to help,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

“There are still too many households making the difficult choice between paying for gas and groceries or paying for a broadband bill so that their kids can keep up with schoolwork, so that a family member can attend a needed telehealth appointment, or so that they can work remotely. Now with these rules in place, the FCC has new tools to support these families and reach those most at risk of digital disconnection for years to come.”

The Affordable Connectivity Program also includes notable pro-consumer initiatives such as the requirement for participating providers to allow the consumer to apply the benefit to a much greater array of broadband plans; protections against the use of credit checks or existing debt to prohibit enrollment in the program; the prohibition on certain inappropriate sales agent practices such as upselling or downselling; and measures to reduce the likelihood of bill shock, and to disallow restrictions on consumers who want to switch providers or even just broadband service offerings.

Consumers are encouraged to learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program at www.fcc.gov/ACP. Customers can sign up by contacting a participating provider, enroll online at https://ACPbenefit.org/, or sign up via mail. To learn more or get a mail-in application, call (833) 511-0311.