Mount Vernon Mills acquires Rockingham yarn factory

ROCKINGHAM — Mount Vernon Mills has agreed to acquire Wade Manufacturing Company’s yard spinning and weaving facility located in Rockingham.

MVM, a 175-year-old manufacturer of textile, chemical and related products for the apparel, industrial, institutional and commercial markets, will now be in greater control of the company’s supply chain. The Wadesboro location of Wade Manufacturing Company is not included in the acquisition.

“The Rockingham facility is a modern, cost-efficient operation with an experienced and stable workforce, making it a great fit as we increase the amount of control that we have over our yarn supply, weaving operations and overall costs,” said Bill Duncan, chief executive officer of Mount Vernon Mills, in a press release. “We are also proud to expand our footprint in the U.S. and build upon our made in America commitment and heritage.”

The acquisition allows MVM to be more vertically integrated, giving it greater control over the company’s supply chain. The transaction is expected to close in February. The company did not disclose any financial details about the move.

MVM plans to hire much of the current workforce in the Rockingham facility and may look to add additional positions in the future, according to a press release. Initially, the Rockingham facility will produce open-end spun yarn for Mount Vernon Mills and woven greige goods for the company’s flame-resistant (FR) products.

“The acquisition not only adds stability to Mount Vernon’s supply chain, but it also adds stability to the workforce located here in the Rockingham community,” said Bernie Hodges, CEO of Wade Manufacturing.

Privately owned, Mount Vernon Mills has recently been investing in its operations post-pandemic, including upgrading finishing equipment and initiating a loom replacement program in the company’s Trion, Ga., facility.

