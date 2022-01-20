Starbucks coming to Rockingham, C.F. Smith says

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — C.F. Smith Property Group announced in a Facebook post that they will be bringing a new Starbucks location to Rockingham in the former Mi Casita building on East Broad Avenue.

The company said that construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

“As part of a project that will transform a former restaurant space into a brand-new development in the heart of Rockingham, NC, Starbucks is the first of three tenants that will occupy the new outparcel,” the post states.

In response to a question in the comments of their post, C.F. Smith said the new coffee shop would be occupying the building formerly occupied by Mi Casita, which has been vacant since summer 2019.

It’s unclear what the other two tenants of the three mentioned in the post will be.

When reached for comment, Neil Robinette, CEO of C.F. Smith, declined to comment or confirm any of the information in the post.

A corporate spokesperson for Starbucks could not confirm the coming coffee shop, and was unable to provide contact information for a district manager who would be involved in a new location opening.

The nearest Starbucks is located in Southern Pines.