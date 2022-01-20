PSA: Schools closed on Friday due to weather

ROCKINGHAM — All school buildings will be closed for students and staff on Friday, January 21st.

All athletic events and after-school activities have been canceled as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for Richmond County in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

This will be a non-instructional day for students and an optional remote workday for all staff.

All REaCH students who take RCC classes will be notified about their schedule later today.