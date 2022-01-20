Pair charged with negligent child abuse

Mughal Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals with negligent child abuse.

Ali Rashaad Mughal, 20, and Mykaela Austyn Bowman, 22, both of Craddock Circle, are each charged with two felony counts of negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and one felony count of negligent child abuse resulting in serious physical injury.

Chief Deputy Jay Childers said in an email that due to this being a Division of Social Services case, he cannot share what the relationship is between the two suspects and the child.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond emergency room in response to a child with injuries. Deputies were informed by medical staff of a one-year-old with bruising and a possible broken leg.

Investigators were notified and responded to the emergency room.

It was later determined that the child had bruising and bone fractures in different stages of healing.

They were both arrested on Jan. 19. The pair was processed and placed in Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]