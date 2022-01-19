Round two: County preps for second winter storm

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — A winter storm watch is in effect in Richmond County from Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. to Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

Heavy sleet and freezing rain are expected, with sleet accumulations of one to two inches along. AccuWeather anticipates ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch.

Wintry precipitation is expected beginning Thursday night.

“Much like last week we are fully prepared for the incoming weather,” said Bob Smith, Director of Emergency Services, in an email. “Fortunately, this event looks to be more like a snow event which will bring some dangerous road conditions, but we shouldn’t see as many power outages and trees down like we did last weekend with the ice.”

Last week’s storm brought power outages, downed power lines and felled trees. On Sunday, Jan. 16, Richmond County Emergency Services reported that there were 1,361 customers with power in the county.

Rockingham City Hall will be closed on Friday due to the expected snowfall.

City Manager Monty Crump said that all other departments will continue with storm protocol and preparation as usual.

“We encourage everyone to be vigilant, be prepared, and if possible, do not try to travel during this event unless absolutely necessary,” Smith concluded.

