Rockingham man placed under million dollar bond after failure to appear

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man is the Richmond County Jail under a $1,100,000 secured bond after failing to appear on felony charges.

Javonte Thomas James, 20, of Country Home Road, briefly escaped from custody while being escorted from the Magistrate’s Office to the jail following a felony probation violation stemming from felony breaking and entering charges in Wake County in early September.

James was released from Wake County Jail in late September under a $100,000 secured bond. Court documents stated that he posed no danger to the public upon release.

James failed to appear for a court appearance on Jan. 6 of this year.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that James has previously been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing stolen goods and felony breaking and entering. Court documents revealed that he has pending charges for obtaining property under false pretenses and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

James is scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 3 and Feb. 7.