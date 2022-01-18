Suspect charged in Hamlet shooting

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged a South Carolina man in connection to a Hamlet shooting.

Henry Monroe Jr., 46, of Calina Heights in Greer, SC, was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one misdemeanor count of going armed to the terror of the public.

On Friday, Jan. 14, deputies responded to a call on Virginia Street in Hamlet. When deputies arrived, they were told that the victim said that their nephew, the suspect, had pulled up in their yard and started firing.

After firing, the suspect allegedly left and started walking.

The suspect was located further down the street, where Monroe informed deputies he had a handgun in his coat pocket.

Monroe was processed and placed in Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on Jan. 27.