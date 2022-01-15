Volunteers clean Cultural Center, help build home on ‘Day of Service’

Commissioner Tavares Bostic, left, loads patches of grass onto a wheelbarrow to be added to the Habitat home underway in Hamlet on Saturday. This poster board in the Cultural Center honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This painting by Stanley Gilbert in the Cultural Center promotes many HBCUs, which Councilman Maurice Stuart found inspiring. Councilman Maurice Stuart peels off the leftovers of another chalkboard off of the wall in the Cultural Center on Saturday Volunteers scrub the walls of the Cultural Center. This room will be a game room for kids. A volunteer scrape the peeling paint off of the walls in the Kids’ Cafe. A team of volunteers, including City Clerk Sabrina McDonald, left, and Lois Jones, second from right, carry trash out of the future safe space room in the Cultural Center. King

ROCKINGHAM — Volunteers participated in the first-ever service projects on Saturday as part of the Unity Day of Service put on by the Richmond County Martin Luther King Celebration Foundation.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service. The volunteers assisted with a Habitat for Humanity build in Hamlet and worked on the ongoing renovation of the James C. & Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center. Michael McRae, chair of the parade and the Unity Day of Service, said that with all of the other MLK weekend events typically put on by the Foundation going virtual, he wanted to make sure they did at least one thing in person and it will hopefully be a foundation for an annual facet of the MLK Day celebration.

The parade is an event that isn’t able to be converted into a Zoom call, and therefore has been on hiatus for the last two years.

”With all of our Martin Luther King festivities we want to provide new energy on the committee and in the community in general,” McRae said. “This new event coupled with the events we’ve been doing in the past that are historic, we’re going to keep them going and make them stronger.”

Many of the volunteers cleaning the Cultural Center were either alumni or attended the Center’s youth programs when they were kids. Hamlet City Councilman Maurice Stuart was one of the latter, though he said the Center still had a profound impact on him as a youth and he’s only grown more reverant for its place in the community as he’s gotten older.

The volunteers began the day with cleaning the future safe space and game room of the Center for children and teens between second grade and high school age who are enrolled in the Leak Street Phoenix Enrichment Program. This area, a lower section in the rear of the building, hadn’t been cleaned for many years. They also worked on repainting the Kids Cafe, among other projects.

“We want this to be a place where kids can go to do something positive,” said Bruce Stanback, volunteer director of the Center.

This cleanup began in November, and Stanback said they’re about 30% done as of this weekend. Stanback saw the Day of Service as a way to get more volunteers and help accelerate the work they’re doing.

Stuart was amazed when, while they were cleaning up in the future safe space, he saw a mural on the wall that he had never seen before despite him coming to the Center for about 30 years. Painted by Stanley Gilbert, it showed college-age black men playing pool wearing memorabilia representing various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a marker of the Center’s long-time role in promoting higher education to young people in Richmond County.

”This is full-circle for me just because all of my life I’ve been coming to this Leak Street School, now Cultural Center, and it as always … been a pillar for minority students,” Stuart said. “Just to be able to give back and honor the living legacy of MLK and to do a community service for this Center, and in the name of J.C. and Ruth Watkins who tirelessly gave to this community is a full-circle moment for me.”

For Hazel Robinson, who has been a teacher in Richmond County for more than 30 years and who graduated from Leak Street in 1965, said the clean up has been greatly needed for the community and has been a vision of the alumni for “quite some time.”

“To see it come to fruition, it is a dream come true,” Robinson said. “We are working hard to make sure that the center … reaches the needs of the community and there are so many needs in this community, not just with the children but with the adults as well.”

The second group of volunteers working on the Habitat home spent the day planting grass seeds, laying mulch and other yard work, and installing sheet rock. This project began in September and is nearing the final stages, after which the Habitat volunteer who completed their 300 hours of sweat equity can move in.

Commissioner Tavares Bostic said that while the parade is an important part of celebrating King’s life, he thinks King would want to see the volunteers doing what they did this weekend: service. Many of the volunteers on Saturday were fraternity brothers of Bostic in Omega Psi Phi who “answered the call” to be there. Members of Delta Sigma Theta and Alpha Pi Alpha were also on hand.

“Many of us don’t even know this person that is going to be in this home but the fact that we’re all out here trying to help and do our part — that’s what keeps his legacy alive more than anything,” Bostic said. “To have all the guys out here today, to see different people working, young people working, the young ladies working, I mean, this is what Dr. King wanted, right here.”

