School board approves pay increase for substitute teachers

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education has unanimously approved a raise in the minimum salary for substitute teachers.

Previously, the minimum was $80 for non-licensed and uncertified teachers and $103 for licensed and certified teachers. Now, it’s $98 for the former and $121 for the latter.

Finance Officer Tina Edmonds said there hasn’t been an increase in pay for a number of years. Edmonds said that in this year’s state salary schedule, there was a note that states that minimum salaries for substitutes must meet the $13 hourly minimum.

“It is the responsibility of each school district to verify that they are in compliance with this legislation,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds confirmed that substitute teachers work approximately 7.5 hours each day.

Board discusses community violence meeting

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples spoke positively about a community meeting that was held at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Rockingham late last month.

Maples said that moving forward, he hopes that they can have similar forums that involve students about making smart decisions and understanding the consequences of their actions.

“I felt really good leaving that meeting, but I know there’s a lot of work ahead,” Maples said.

Chairman Wiley Mabe and Board Member Ronald Tillman were also in attendance of the meeting.

Mabe said that a lot of people present at the meeting didn’t know what resources the schools offer that are available for students.

“It’s going to take the whole community trying to work to address these issues with our kids so that we don’t lose our kids,” Tillman said.

He added that the meeting was an opportunity for “honest dialogue” that was productive and avoided pointing fingers and placing blame.

“I hope that [these meetings] continue, these hard discussions, and we try to come up with solutions,” Tillman concluded.

