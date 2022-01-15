Rep. Moss appointed to Transportation Oversight Committee

ROCKINGHAM – Rep. Ben Moss (R-Richmond) on Friday was named to the Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore.

Moss represents District 66, which includes all of Richmond and Montgomery counties, and an eastern portion of Stanly County. His other committee memberships include the Appropriations Committee, the Appropriations-Transportation Committee, the Commerce Committee, and is vice chairman of both the Local Government Committee and the Transportation Committee.

“I’m honored to accept this appointment from the Speaker of the House to serve as a voice on the Transportation Oversight Committee,” said Moss, “Our state roads, highways, and other transportation infrastructure are critical to the success of our local economy. I look forward to representing the people of our community on this important committee.”

Moss, a Rockingham-native and former Richmond County commissioner, has served in the House since his defeat of Scott Brewer in 2020. He has recently filed to run for a second term in the 2022 election.

Most recently, Moss secured a slew of monies to Richmond County entities that he worked to include in the state budget. The appropriations included the following:

• $9,000,000 to Richmond County for infrastructure at the Rockingham Speedway

• $750,000 to Richmond County to support its Industrial Park

• $300,000 to the City of Rockingham for needed improvements to the downtown area

• $10,000 to Cordova Fire and Rescue

• $10,000 to the East Rockingham Fire Department

• $10,000 to the Hamlet Rescue Squad

• $10,000 to Hoffman Fire and Rescue

• $10,000 to the Derby Fire Department

• $10,000 to the Ellerbe Rescue Squad

• $10,000 to the Ellerbe Fire Department

• $10,000 to the Mountain Creek Fire Department

• $10,000 to the Northside Fire Department

• $10,000 to the Rockingham Rescue Squad