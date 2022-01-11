Seafoodie owner interviewed on national radio show

Related Articles

HAMLET — Seafoodie, the popular seafood stop that has made a name for themselves in the region with their food truck since the pandemic hit, was featured on a national radio show based in Harlem, New York on Monday.

Owner Kendale Robinson was invited to call in to The Harlem Showstopper DJ Danny Dee’s broadcast. Robinson, a big fan of the show, reached out to Dee’s publicist to see if he wanted to come down to Seafoodie’s as-of-yet unplanned grand opening.

Dee accepted the offer, and directed his listeners to support Robinson’s business. Dee said that when he heard Robinson’s story, he said he’s “down for whatever” to get involved with Seafoodie.

As Dee was introducing him, telling the story of Seafoodie’s beginnings as an idea to capitalize on a talent for cooking after building a reputation among his community, Robinson commented in the live chat, “Humbled in Tears.”

Robinson said in an interview that he only had about 3 minutes to prepare for being live on the show that was streaming on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Apple Music and other platforms. The YouTube video had more than 1,800 views as of mid-day Tuesday on Dee’s page which boasts about 38,500 subscribers.

Dee’s interview with Robinson begins at about the 33-minute mark of the video.

“I’m just a regular cat, had a dream of starting a food truck. I started with my brother 2 years ago, halfway through that, you know, he had diabetes — diabetes is real big in the black community — he ended up losing his leg,” Robinson shared with the audience. “So that was a setback, and we decided to continue going and the Lord blessed us with a building and now we’ve got the renovations going for the building and everything is just sort of taking off.”

Robinson told the Daily Journal that they hope to hold their grand opening either this spring or summer. They’ve recently finished an HVAC project on their building on Raleigh Street, around the corner from Piggly Wiggly.

Seafoodie started the food truck in May 2020 and quickly made a habit of popping up at a wide range of stops including charitable events, vaccination drives, and Hamlet’s Food Truck Fridays that took off during the pandemic when many restaurants had closed their dining rooms.

“It can be done, follow your dreams no matter what is going on,” Dee said while congratulating Robinson for staying afloat during the pandemic. “We’re talking about the grand opening but if anybody goes to the south man, at any given time before the grand opening please do not hesitate to go try some new food. Tell him you’re from the show — don’t ask for no discount — just tell him you’re from the show, let him feel good.”

The show shared Seafoodie’s address in the live chat. Many in the chat expressed excitement to support them. Robinson said that some of the feedback included people from North Carolina or with family in the state who had never heard of Hamlet. He hopes his food truck and eventual restaurant can create some positive exposure for the city.

“Uber goes everywhere,” Dee said in a call to action for his listeners.

Dee asked what Robinson’s “specialty” is, and he rattled off some of their offerings off of their Maryland-style menu. Robinson said he would put together a special DJ Danny Dee Platter for when he comes down to play music at the grand opening.

Seafoodie is currently gearing up for its Mashup Tour with Britton’s BBQ once the weather warms up. They will bring their good eating on the road in both Hamlet and Rockingham, Bennettsville, Cheraw, Lumberton, Aberdeen, Wadesboro and Fayetteville, Robinson said. Once the tour gets going, they will open in one of these cities every Monday for about a month and a half.

Robinson said they are looking to add other vendors, including a dessert food vendor. For more information, call Robinson at 919-923-4004 and look for announcements about the tour on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/eatstreet919.

To support the Daily Journal, subscribe by calling 910-997-3111 or visiting https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]