County Crime Report: Jan. 7

Jan. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Grenaco Lane following a report of an unknown person using a victim’s credit cards. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:49 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crestview Drive following a report of an unknown person breaking into a victim’s residence and stealing assorted collector coins, valued at $300, a gold chain necklace, valued at $180, a deceased mother’s two gold wedding rings, valued at $100, a kid’s gold bracelet, valued at $300, a kid’s gold rope necklace, valued at $300, a Sansui black flat-screen television, valued at $130, a gold chain necklace, valued at $180, and $100 in US currency. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rosalyn Road following a report of an unknown person opening an account in a victim’s name. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:19 a.m., deputies responded to ER Corner Store on Mill Road following a report of a suspect passing counterfeit currency to purchase a pack of Newport cigarettes, valued at $8. The case is active.

Jan. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Third Street following a report of someone taking an oxygen machine, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:47 a.m., deputies responded to a place of worship on Airport Road following a report of stolen firewood, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:35 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Central Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing two water heaters, valued at $250, and three large dog kennel fence panels, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 8:52 a.m., deputies responded to a campground on Sunlake Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a building and stealing a Go-Cart master key, valued at $5, a black Gerber knife, valued at $20, and a storage building door, valued at $50. The case is active.

MARSTON — At 5:29 p.m., deputies responded to Beaverdam Church Road following a report of a suspect using a victim’s identity to open a banking account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:44 p.m., police responded to a parking lot on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect stealing Apple Air Pods, valued at $180. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:05 p.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect taking a Husqvarna backpack blower, valued at $320, without permission. The case is active.

Jan. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Road following a report of a suspect stealing an antique bottom plow, valued at $100, and an antique corn plow, valued at $100. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 3:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Azalea Lane following a report of an unknown person damaging a shed door, valued at $300, in an attempt to break in. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 5:49 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McDuffie Drive following a report of a stolen Honda TRX four-wheeler, valued at $3,700. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect using a victim’s personal information to obtain a bank account. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a 43” LG flat-screen TV, valued at $328, and possessing crack cocaine. The Rockingham Police Department charged Emeron Joe Cash Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:04 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pineridge Drive following a report removing $500 from a residence. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:06 p.m., police responded to a government building on West Franklin Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s Next mountain bike, valued at $230. The case is active.

Jan. 6

HOFFMAN — At 10:11 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Jimmy Moore Lane following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing two XXL black Nike hoodies, valued at $25, a black Under Armour hoodie, valued at $25, and sheetrock, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:47 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a suspect removing a weed eater, valued at $50, and a gas can, valued at $10, from a shed. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:07 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Stokes Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing $540, a brown leather jacket, valued at $800, a black three-piece suit, valued at $300, two pairs of Nike sneakers, valued at $150, an exterior door lock, valued at $25, an interior door padlock, valued at $25, and 10 white plastic gloves, valued at $1. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 6:06 p.m., deputies responded to US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $500, from a Ford Explorer. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 6:09 p.m., deputies responded to Main Street following a report of an unknown suspect striking a Ford Explorer with cinder blocks, causing $1,000 in damage to the passenger side front door. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

