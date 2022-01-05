Council to consider appointee for seat vacated by Hutchinson

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham City Council will consider the appointment of a new council member to finish the remainder of John Hutchinson’s term.

Hutchinson was elected mayor in November. His city council term expires in December of 2023.

Interested applicants for the position were required to send a letter to City Manager Monty Crump by Dec. 31

Towing fees may be changed

Police Chief George Gillenwater, in a letter to Crump, said that the current towing and wrecker fees for the city are “antiquated” and need to be updated.

Recommended changes for the fees were developed by comparing them with those of surrounding agencies.

The recommendations are as follows:

Light Duty Wreckers

• $135 for a tow under normal conditions between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., which is an increase from the current rate of $75.

• $160 for a tow between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. if a vehicle is rolled over or has other extenuating circumstances, which is an increase from the current rate of $100.

• $185 for a tow between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. if a vehicle is rolled over or has other extenuating circumstances, which is an increase from the current rate of $125.

Heavy Duty Wreckers

• $225 for a tow under normal conditions between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., which is an increase from the current rate of $150.

• $300 for a tow between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. which is an increase from the current rate of $200.

Indoor soccer registration begins

Registration for a new youth indoor soccer league will begin on Monday, Jan 17.

“Two years ago (March 2020) we had this activity scheduled to begin when the COVID-19 restrictions forced its cancellation,” wrote Recreation Director Dave Davis. “It will be interesting to see if the participation is still as strong.”

Honoring MLK

City Council will adopt a resolution proclaiming that Monday, Jan. 17 be set aside to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The local Richmond County MLK Jr. Celebration Foundation’s theme this year is “Breaking Barriers Through His Dream!”

The Rockingham City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at City Hall.

