Pee Dee Electric to install new cost-saving battery tech in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Pee Dee Electric will soon install “cutting-edge” battery energy storage technology in Rockingham which the co-op says will enhance system resilience and reliance for their members.

The planned tech will be integrated with an existing electric substation, according to the announcement. The battery will be one of 10 substation batteries that will be installed in rural areas by North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, which all together will provide 40 MWs of power.

The batteries will charge when demand for electricity is low, and will be used during moments of peak demand for power, the co-op said. Installation will begin in the early part of 2022 and is expected to be activated this summer.

“Pee Dee Electric is committed to innovation that advances our Brighter Future vision for electricity that is affordable, reliable and supports our sustainability goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Pee Dee Electric CEO Donnie Spivey.

The co-op explained that the battery will provide cost savings over its lifetime, which will be passed on to members.

The announcement notes that the project will create an unspecified amount of temporary construction jobs and provide a boost to local resources which could attract future investment.

“We will continue to lead the integration, management and optimization of resources and technologies that benefit our community and local consumer-members, now and in the decades to come,” Spivey said.