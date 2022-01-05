County sees spike in COVID-19 testing, fewer hospitalizations

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department has seen a major rush in COVID-19 tests over the past two weeks, leading to long wait times for what for many was a prerequisite for travel over the holidays.

Out of the 1,774 residents tested between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1, 310 tested positive, according to County Manager Bryan Land, which makes for a 17.5% positivity rate. However, there are only 15 residents hospitalized, suggesting that the Omicron variant is less severe even if it is more contagious.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the rate of new COVID-19 cases have tripled over the last two weeks while hospitalizations only increased 63% from the week before, and daily deaths have remained stable during this period and there are far fewer than there were at this time last year.

Health Director Cheryl Speight said that the local spike in cases is likely due to the holidays, the emergence of Omicron, and the higher rate of people being tested. She added that during the weeks with the highest amount of testing recently there have been 300 tests administered per week — Land said that the county was testing 200 per week prior to the December-Omicron surge — and in the past two weeks there have been about 400 tests per day.

“We definitely have long lines for testing. We have been fortunate that the State has supplied this testing site since October of 2020 … It is hard to get that many individuals tested in a day,” Speight said. “Long testing lines are seen across the U.S. as testing is being encouraged and individuals want testing post-holiday travel.”

“We have had a slight increase in hospitalizations but when you factor in the rise in cases, I don’t see a significant increase in the percentage of hospitalizations or deaths at this point, but it is early to really see trends,” she continued, staying away from making predictions about what the post-holiday spread will look like.

Land commended the county’s medical workers for their efforts over the holidays.

“Cars have been wrapped around the [Health Department] building almost every day, those folks have done an amazing job getting those folks through,” Land said at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

The Health Department reported the 161st COVID-19-related death of a Richmond County resident on Tuesday, the second of the new year.

A breakdown of the deaths show: 24 African American females, 27 African American males; 3 “other race” females; 1 “other race” male; 2 Hispanic females; 3 Hispanic males; 2 American Indian males; 51 Caucasian females and 48 Caucasian males. One hundred and twenty-nine of the deceased have died in a hospital, 25 have died in another healthcare facility, and 7 have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting.

Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Ranges

• 20-39: 5

• 40-49: 9

• 50-59: 26

• 60-69: 43

• 70-79: 40

• 80 & up: 38

The deceased was a Caucasian woman in the 50-59 age range.

The Health Department is offering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. The county is providing testing behind the Health Department building at 127 Caroline St. in Rockingham from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and at the Cole Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.

To support the Daily Journal, subscribe by calling 910-997-3111 or visiting https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]