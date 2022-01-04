County Crime Report: Jan. 4

Dec. 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:50 p.m., police responded to a residence on Brookfield Road following a report of suspects found in possession of a black kitchen stove, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:58 p.m., police responded to a residence on Ann Street following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s Honda Accord, valued at $6,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:32 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 7 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing three iPhones, valued at $900, two Apple watches, valued at $340, a Samsung Galaxy, valued at $139, and SkullCandy earphones, valued at $79. The case is active.

Dec. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:44 a.m., police responded to a residence on Elizabeth Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a Springfield handgun, valued at $700, and a Smith & Wesson handgun, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:59 p.m., police responded to the Burger King on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect attempting to buy food with a motion picture fifty-dollar bill. The case is inactive.

Dec. 30

ELLERBE — At 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing $450 in cash. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect going into a victim’s backyard and stealing a mountain bike, valued at $100, a black coat, two smartphones, a handheld flashlight, a head wear flashlight, a portable charging block and eyeglasses. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 12:3 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ponderosa Drive following a report of a suspect entering a residence and eating miscellaneous groceries, valued at $20. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:20 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pineridge Drive following a report of a forged document. The case is active.

Dec. 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:17 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Battley Dairy Road following a report of a suspect prying open doors to two buildings and entering them. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Dustin Whitley.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:21 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Homeward Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s 2020 Nissan Versa, valued at $16,000, along with a wallet containing miscellaneous debit cards and documents, valued at $10, and an iPad 6, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a stolen utility trailer with rear drop gate, valued at $800. The case is active.

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to an auto dealership on Sycamore Lane following a report of a suspect removing vehicle parts, valued at $3,000, from a Monaco Monarch. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:47 a.m., police responded to a residence on Westside Street following a report of a suspect entering a victim’s residence and stealing Reebok shoes, valued at $125, and towels, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:40 p.m., police responded to the Food Lion on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect operating a motor vehicle while impaired and damaging a Duke Energy pole, valued at $1,000, and a business sign, valued at $1,500. The Rockingham Police Department charged Christina Elaine Carter.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:04 a.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect entering an office through a window. The Rockingham Police Department charged Gladys Marie Warren.

Jan. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:16 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General on West Greene Street following a report of a suspect stealing three boxes of diapers, valued at $26.95. The case is inactive.

Jan. 2

HAMLET — At 8:18 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Blacksmoke Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing banking and personal documents. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:07 a.m., police responded to a residence on Pickett Street following a report of a suspect cutting off a catalytic converter, valued at $200, and stealing a Sawzall and Sawzall blades, valued at $40, and a backpack, valued at $20. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to Iglesia Pentecostes Puerta Del Cielo on Bunker Street following a report of suspects throwing rocks through two windows, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

Jan. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Maner Road following a report of a suspect entering a home. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to Dunham’s Sports following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a Game Face black and brown air rifle, valued at $180. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:24 p.m., police responded to a residence on Everett Street following a report of a suspect stealing six oxygen tanks, valued at $600, and Gabapentin, Atenolol and Glimepiride medicine. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:53 p.m., police responded to Carolina Jewelry and Pawn on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect attempting to cash a fraudulent check. The Rockingham Police Department charged Victoria Rose Bourne and Avery James Chance with attempted obtaining property under false pretenses.

