Hindsight is 2021: A look at the year that was

Daily Journal file photo Volunteers pick up trash near the intersection of Hatcher Road and Airport Road in May. This is the bridge along U.S. 1 that crosses the U.S. 74 bypass near the Citgo and Hardee’s that will be named in honor of Sheriff James Clemmons. Clemmons Daily Journal file photo A young Ruth Watkins speaks before other education officials. Daily Journal file photo Dwayne Miller, FirstHealth’s pharmacy director and vaccine coordinator, holds a dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on the first day it was being administered to hospital staff, Dec. 23, 2020.

It would be easy to look back over the course of 2021 and think that all that happened was COVID-19, but regular life — its struggles and triumphs — continued in spite of the pandemic which doesn’t seem to want to go away.

Below, the Daily Journal has compiled the top 10 stories from the year that was.

10. County comes together over litter problem

This spring saw Richmond County leaders and community members come together to tackle a seemingly never-ending problem: litter. Led by Aging Services Executive Director Jacqueline Welch, all six municipalities acted as pick-up and drop-off sites for safety supplies, helped to keep track of volunteers, and gathered trash bags in a common area once they were filled up.

Private businesses, local community groups, as well as individuals volunteered to make the county more visually appealing. The effort represented a renewed push to build pride in the community after complaints had been raised at several county commissioner meetings over previous months, and a way to support the over-matched county solid waste employees.

Many of those who volunteered committed to regular clean-up efforts throughout the year.

9. Calhoun Group makes a commitment to Dobbins Heights

In April, representatives from the Charlotte-based Calhoun Group Realty LLC pitched their idea to promote commercial development in Dobbins Heights based on the wishes of its residents in order to give the town a stronger tax base and help the town’s residents build generational wealth.

Founded by CEO Damien Calhoun, the company shifted during the pandemic to focus on smart cities and rural investment into previously underserved communities. Their plans for Dobbins Heights are “holistic” and include bringing in fiber optic cables to expand internet access, bringing in a convenience store along NC-177 that can help “capture” some of the dollars that bypass the community daily, supporting locally-owned restaurants and businesses, providing housing for seniors and other affordable housing, and supporting jobs training for young people that will include STEM education.

The plans are still in the early stages, according to town leaders, though the excitement has been palpable. Mayor Antonio Blue said at the time:

“We can sit by and let time pass us by or we can get on board and move with the times. When we look back, and those of us who are from here that’s been here for a long time, we know what it once was like, so now we can make it better now … and leave generational wealth for people to come behind us.”

8. The passing of Ruth P. Watkins

Ruth Perry Watkins, wife of J.C. Watkins and a local titan in education, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021 at the age of 98. Watkins had a great local impact earning her local recognition including being named Teach of the Year at Richmond Senior High School and having April 6 recognized locally as “Ruth P. Watkins Day” by the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, as well as served on many local board and in other leadership roles.

She was invited to the White House by both President Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.

In 2019, the Leak Street Cultural Center was renamed to honor her and her husband, The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center, which has continued to be a source for individuals to learn and grow together. Her funeral was held at the Center in the auditorium, adjacent to where the couple first met.

7. New leadership elected

In the local elections, two incumbent mayors were defeated. John Hutchinson defeated Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris, having served since 2013, and Brenda Capel defeated Ellerbe Mayor Fred Cloninger to become the first black woman mayor of the town.

“We felt like we had put forth a really good message because we wanted to run a campaign on ideas and about Rockingham’s potential and the possibilities,” said Hutchinson, citing the overall positive tone of the campaign. “There’s a lot of people who are ready to get involved and make things happen in Rockingham.”

Hutchinson had served on the Rockingham City Council since 2005. He added that in his new role, he wants to be a relationship builder with people across the county.

Capel expressed a desire for major improvement in Ellerbe from its status quo.

“I’m hoping that my commissioners will also feel the same and feel like that ‘status quo’ is not what we need and that we need to show improvement in lots of areas,” Capel said, naming beautification on Main Street — repairing sidewalks and buildings — as a priority. “The town itself needs a facelift.”

6. High school honors three students who passed

The 2020-2021 school year saw the tragic deaths of three Richmond Senior High School students due to violence: Jalen David, Jacob Hughes and Casey Johnson.

The school held a vigil which was widely attended. Classmates and school officials shared the impact that these young men had on the lives they touched in such a short time.

5. School system struggles with student absences due to pandemic

In the pandemic-affected 2020-21 academic year, Richmond County Schools mailed out 10,439 letters to families of k-12 students alerting them that their student had reached 3, 5 and 10 unexcused absences. In the previous school year, only 800 of these letters were sent out.

“That speaks to the volume of students who are just not in regular attendance,” said Dr. Wendy Jordan, director of student services. “That’s a whole lot of children who are tuned out.”

As the calendar flipped to the current school year, student absenteeism remains a pressing concern. Three months into 2021-22, RCS has sent out 1,377 letters, which is an improvement over the 2020 statistics but still lags behind the rate of student absenteeism pre-pandemic.

Virtual learning is not an option this year. With students physically back in the classroom, RSHS Principal Jim Butler said there’s still been an “adjustment period” after a tumultuous year of virtual learning that cut off many students from daily, in-person interactions with peers and teachers.

4. Murders rock community

Evann Jaqueez Taylor, 18, was charged earlier this month with the murders of two other teens at the 74 Car Wash on East Broad Avenue. The tragic deaths prompted a huge outpouring of support for the families at a vigil and balloon release ceremony.

Additionally, community leaders came together with concerned citizens this month to hold a lengthy discussion about solutions to the issues facing young people, prompting the formation of a task force. The murders came in a year in which the Rockingham Police Department put together a new shift to address violence at two specific areas in the city which had been the source of much violence.

3. Sheriff Clemmons passes

Sheriff James Clemmons passed away on Aug. 5 due to natural causes at age 60. The news sent shockwaves throughout the state’s law enforcement community and marked the loss of one of Richmond County’s most prominent leaders.

In his honor, local law enforcement and religious leaders held a public prayer series, bikers held a ride in his memory, and the bridge south of Rockingham along U.S. 1 that crosses the U.S. 74 bypass near the Citgo and Hardee’s will be renamed the “Sheriff James E. Clemmons, Jr. Bridge.” Clemmons’s son and others who were close to him shared the impact he had on their lives and on the community he served.

In what may have been his last public address at the Stop the Violence March in July, Clemmons called for what he saw as the best way to address violence in the community.

“We all know somebody in this community that is suffering, we all know what our children are doing. We know what our nieces and nephews are into, we know who their friends are. Half of them are carrying guns they got from us,” Clemmons said. “Let’s stop the violence by strengthening the family. Let’s stop the violence by getting together and being that neighbor that speaks out on what they see and know that it’s wrong.”

Clemmons’s Chief Deputy and long-time colleague Mark Gulledge is serving the rest of his term, and is running for a full term as sheriff in 2022.

2. County and municipalities reach an agreement

While much of 2020 was marked by a vicious back and forth between Richmond County commissioners and municipal council members — followed by radio silence — as a result of the commissioners’ decision in April 2020 to change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method without prior notice to the municipalities it would directly impact, 2021 has been a year of cooperation.

The parties reached an agreement in which the county would pay back part of the sales tax revenue the municipalities lost, and leaders from the two levels of government have been holding quarterly meetings to discuss cooperative efforts to improve all of their situations.

1. Vaccines distributed, struggles continue

With the approval of COVID-19 vaccines late in 2020, this year was all about getting vaccinated, and then getting the booster. Richmond County’s medical workers — both at FirstHealth and the Health Department — worked long, hard hours to vaccinate residents and treat those who were infected.

Richmond County has now crossed the 50% mark for full vaccination among the eligible population, but deaths continue to climb, reaching 159 after 4 deaths in the last week of the year. As of Dec. 30, 59.6% of the 5 years and older population have at least one dose while 48.3% have both doses, of the 12 and older population 65.2% have at least one dose and 52.9% have both. Among the most at risk, those 65 and older, 95% have at least one dose and 78.9% have both.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been two major peaks in the rates of new cases: in January and February of this year following the first holiday season of the pandemic and from July to late September when the Delta variant reared its head. There has been another spike in recent weeks, which corresponds to the emergence of the Omicron variant though it’s not clear what percentage of the new cases are Omicron.

To start the year, 51 county residents had passed away from COVID-19-related complications, meaning 108 died from the virus in 2021.