RCPC receives grant for new training to help improve services

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children has been selected to participate in a pilot program sponsored by the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits.

RCPC has been selected for the Center Managed Solutions Pilot Program. This program will advance RCPC to a higher capacity regarding their overall operations, finances and organizational ability through 30 hours of coaching from January 2022 to June 2022.

Executive Director Katrina Chance said this grant will allow for RCPC to have a greater understanding of how they can most effectively help the community.

“Sometimes, when you’re in the work, it’s hard to see where your blind spots are,” Chance said. “When you’re working with another organization, they are able to see where some of those blind spots may be.”

RCPC advances a high-quality, accountable system of care and education for children and supports families to improve childhood health and development.

The 30 hours of coaching service is valued at $3,750. Chance also added that this grant will allow RCPS to explore new implementation strategies and overall organizational efficiency.

“This allows us to have a greater understanding of knowledge of where we are in January and to see what improvements have been made,” Chance said. “This will allow us to better be able to serve our community.”

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]