Local author’s new book aims to help kids build confidence

Roberts

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County-native Jessica Roberts has written her first book, “Mikey Finds Her Confidence,” the first in a five-part Christian children’s kids book series.

After some difficulty finding a Christian book series that could really connect with the life of her seven-year-old son, Roberts decided to write her own picture book for children ages 5-10. It took about nine months from writing to publication, although she had wanted to write a book for a few years.

“I hope what readers get out of the book is that God is not something that you just talk about,” Roberts said. “They can walk away from [the book] knowing that it’s a daily thing to believe, have a faith and know that you’re a child of God.”

The series is based around Mikey, a young girl who learns life lessons and Christian principles in relatable situations. Her grandmother, Frances, is a guide who offers wisdom throughout the books.

In the first book, Mikey struggles with self-doubt on the first day of second grade. Each book has references to scripture, but Roberts said that she made sure to keep each book at a basic level so that readers can apply the lessons in their own lives.

Mikey is loosely based on the author. They share a toothy grin and a love for all things purple. Mikey’s brother, who is autistic, is modeled after the author’s own son. Frances is based on Roberts’s real grandmother of the same name.

A major priority for the author is for this book to help young kids develop their reading ability. In North Carolina, only 38.5% of first-graders demonstrated reading proficiency, according to EdNC.

Roberts, a member of the Richmond Senior High School Class of 2001 and a graduate of UNC Greensboro and UNC Pembroke, taught middle school in North Carolina for ten years as a reading specialist. She currently resides in Rockingham County, North Carolina.

“Mikey Finds Her Confidence” can be found at Xlibris, Barnes and Noble and Amazon. Roberts will begin work on a second book, “Mikey Finds Her Faith,” in early 2022.

