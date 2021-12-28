Man charged with various drug trafficking offenses

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with various drug trafficking offenses.

Jason Alexander Quick, 37, has been charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana and cocaine and possession of a Sch. I and Sch. II drug.

Quick has been placed into Richmond County Jail on Dec. 27 under a $300,000 secured bond for the trafficking charges. Additionally, there’s another $116,000 that’s been added for many instances of failure to appear on felony and misdemeanor charges.

An email to the Sheriff’s Office for further information was not responded to before press time.

Quick has court dates for Superior Court scheduled for Jan. 10 and District Court for Jan 13.

