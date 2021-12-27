ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department has reported four new COVID-related deaths since Monday, Dec. 27, bringing the total to 159 deaths in Richmond County.

A breakdown of the deaths show: 24 African American females, 27 African American males; 3 “other race” females; 1 “other race” male; 2 Hispanic females; 3 Hispanic males; 2 American Indian males; 49 Caucasian females and 48 Caucasian males. One hundred and twenty-seven of the deceased have died in a hospital, 25 have died in another healthcare facility, and 7 have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting.

Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range

• 20-39: 5

• 40-49: 8

• 50-59: 25

• 60-69: 43

• 70-79: 40

• 80 & up: 38

The Richmond County Health Department encourages vaccinations which are available at the Richmond County Health Department Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. An appointment is not needed.