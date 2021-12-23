Rockingham Crime Report: Dec. 23

Dec. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:55 p.m., police responded to Dunn’s Auto Sales on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect driving while impaired and damaging a fence, valued at $3,000, and six motor vehicles, valued at $13,000. The Rockingham Police Department charged Nicholas Drew Perkins.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:41 p.m., police responded to the Magistrate’s Office following a report of an individual have an active warrant for arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. The Rockingham Police Department served Kendrick Marquel Terry.

Dec. 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:46 a.m., police responded to McArthur Drive following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing a brown Michal Kors handbag, valued at $100, and a beige Michael Kors handbag, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:16 p.m., police responded to McArthur Drive following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing coins, valued at $20. The case is active.

Dec. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:25 p.m., police responded to the Rockingham Fire Department on South Lawrence Street following a report of a suspect obtaining property in a victim’s name. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:11 p.m., police responded to FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital on South Long Drive following a report of an assault on a child under the age of 12. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

