‘The baddest sleigh in town’: Dobbins Heights treats families to sleigh ride

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Mayor Antonio Blue welcomed his good friends Kate and Pearl, two Percheron draft horses who are sisters, back to Dobbins Heights on Wednesday for the town’s annual sleigh ride through the neighborhood surrounding the Community Park.

“We go way back,” Blue said of the horses as he stroked their noses.

The horses belong to Bob Smith, owner of Gold Leaf Carriage. Blue has been inviting Smith to town for several years now to take local children on the most unique excursion one can get in Richmond County.

People of all ages lined up for a ride in the sleigh, many with young children in awe of Kate and Pearl. Prior to the start of the rides, Blue gave the floor to Sheriff Mark Gulledge who wished the crowd a merry Christmas.

“This is the biggest and baddest sleigh in town,” Gulledge said.

As they are pulled through the neighborhood, the group sang Christmas carols like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and waved to passersby. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Jessica Magee of Dobbins Heights was leading the singers. She said she comes every year, and brought her grandchildren along: Skylar, 6, Jace, 5, and Kinslee, 2.

“Dobbins Heights does a great job with this,” Magee said. Skylar said the ride was “fun” and added that she had only seen horses as big as Kate and Pearl on T.V.

After their ride, the kids could take home a smaller present from Enviva, or a book from the Richmond County Partnership for Children (RCPC), and enter a drawing for a larger one appropriate for their respective age groups. The books were provided through the RCPC’s partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“This was great, I really enjoyed it,” said Sweets Sweatt of Hamlet, who came to the sleigh ride for the first time with her three children along with her sister and her two kids.

The event represented a partnership between the Town of Dobbins Heights, Enviva, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries.